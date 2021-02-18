Michel says he spoke to Iran's Rouhani, EU backs nuclear deal

European Council President Charles Michel speaks to Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi during a video conference, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that the European Union backed full implementation of the ‘JCPOA’ nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.

“I spoke with President @HassanRouhani. The EU supports the full implementation of the #JCPOA. Preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, is crucial at this stage,” Michel tweeted.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week demanded “action, not words” from the United States if it wanted to rejoin the deal, which curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.