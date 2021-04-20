Much more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora arrives for a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran, the United States and world powers need to do a lot more to reach a deal to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the EU’s political director chairing talks in Vienna said on Tuesday.

“Progress made over the last two weeks,” European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Twitter. “But much more hard work needed. Third expert group was created to address sequencing issues,” he said.