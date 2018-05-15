FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU leaders to discuss Iran economic options on Wednesday: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss on Wednesday shielding European companies doing business with Iran from U.S. sanctions, a senior official said as the bloc is in damage control mode following Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The senior EU official said the heads of bloc’s executive European Commission and the foreign service, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini, will brief all 28 EU leaders on options available when they meet over dinner in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday evening.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.