May 15, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain says Europe seeking to protect legitimate business with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European powers will seek measures to keep business flowing with Iran as part of the nuclear deal that Washington abandoned last week, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“We will be looking at a package of measures that we may be able to devise as Europeans to encourage the Iranians to stay in the deal,” he told reporters. “One of the key things we will be talking about ... we will be looking at all the ways that we can come up with to protect legitimate UK and European business who may want to trade with Iran.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, John Irish; Editing by Peter Graff

