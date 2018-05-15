FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 5:30 PM / in an hour

Germany seeking to keep Iran deal alive without United States: Maas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European powers want to keep the Iran deal alive without the United States, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before a meeting with his French, British and Iranian counterparts.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We will search this evening for ways to keep the Iran deal alive without the United States,” Maas said.

“We want to hear what expectations there are in Iran, how the impact of the sanctions that the United States has imposed, and will impose, can be counterbalanced,” he said.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.