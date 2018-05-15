Germany seeking to keep Iran deal alive without United States: Maas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European powers want to keep the Iran deal alive without the United States, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before a meeting with his French, British and Iranian counterparts.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We will search this evening for ways to keep the Iran deal alive without the United States,” Maas said.

“We want to hear what expectations there are in Iran, how the impact of the sanctions that the United States has imposed, and will impose, can be counterbalanced,” he said.