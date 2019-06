FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday that Europe was not cooperating with Tehran to buy its oil in the face of U.S. sanctions against Iran’s energy sector.

“The Europeans are not cooperating to buy oil,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.