EU's Tusk lashes out at Trump amid trade dispute, Iran split

SOFIA (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump has “rid Europe of all illusions” with the trade dispute and withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord.

Tusk said the European Union had to be united to face “a new phenomenon - the capricious assertiveness of the American administration.”

“Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, someone could even think that with friends like this, we need enemies,” Tusk told a news conference. “But frankly speaking, Europe should be grateful for President Trump because thanks to him, we have got rid of all illusions.”

“He has made us realize that, if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm.”