May 15, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iran to resume uranium enrichment if nuclear talks with EU fail: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran will restart its uranium enrichment if it cannot find a way to save the 2015 nuclear deal with the European Union after the United States pulled out last week, Tehran’s government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“If our interests are not preserved, we will pull out of the deal and will resume our enrichment to 20 percent, or any level that we desire to,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht as saying.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium to around 4 percent.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
