France says held in-depth talks with U.S., Britain, Germany on Iran

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Friday he held in-depth talks with his American, British and German counterparts on Iran and how to handle nuclear and regional security challenges.

“We just had a in-depth and important conversation on Iran with @SecBlinken, @HeikoMaas and @DominicRaab to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter, adding that they had also addressed other pressing issues.