May 15, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brussels: Iran's Zarif says talks with European countries on right path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran’s talks with European countries to save the nuclear deal despite the U.S. withdrawal are on the right path, Iran’s foreign minister said after meeting EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday.

“Our meeting with Mrs Mogherini was good and constructive ... We are on the right path to move forward ... Whatever decided should preserve and guarantee Iran’s rights ... Our talks (with the E3) will continue in the next two weeks,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in Brussels.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams

