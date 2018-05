BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will host a meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the Iran nuclear deal after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of it.

FILE PHOTO - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini arrives at an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

The group will also then meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the European External Action Service said in a statement.