Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.

“We are aware of the media reports today related to Fordow. Agency inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters in Vienna,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers does not allow enrichment at Fordow.