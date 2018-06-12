FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Macron urges Iran to ensure commitment to nuclear deal is 'without any ambiguity'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday that he remained committed to the nuclear deal with world powers, but that Tehran needed to fully comply with its commitments.

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after he attended the "prise d'armes" military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, June 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

“The President of the Republic recalled the will of France, the Britain, Germany, Russia and China, to continue to implement the Vienna agreement in all its dimensions,” Macron’s office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

“The president informed President Rouhani of the progress in the work being done on our side. He hoped that Iran, for its part, will fulfill its obligations without any ambiguity.”

Macron confirmed a ministerial meeting would be held in the coming weeks in Vienna. French diplomatic sources said the meeting was likely to take place during the week of June 25.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
