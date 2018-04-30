Macron tells Putin of desire to open new global talks on Iran

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian leader Vladimir Putin of his aim to open new global talks over Iran’s post-2025, nuclear program, his office said on Monday.

“The president ... highlighted his desire that talks could be opened up, in close consultation with Russia, other members of the U.N. Security Council, European and regional powers, on controls for Iran’s nuclear activity post-2025, its ballistic missiles program, and also the situation in Syria and Yemen,” the president’s office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

The statement said they had also agreed to intensify dialogue on the crisis in Syria ahead of Macron’s trip to Russia at the end of May.