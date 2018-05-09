Shares in PSA and Airbus fall after Trump pulls out of Iran deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in major French companies with business ties to Iran, including carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) and plane manufacturer Airbus (AIR.PA), fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PSA shares were down 1.5 percent in early session trading, while rival carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), which also has business in Iran, declined by 0.3 percent.

Airbus fell 1.1 percent, although shares in oil group Total (TOTF.PA) - which also does business in Iran - rose 0.7 percent as oil prices rose following Trump’s announcement.