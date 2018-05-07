EU states to stick to Iran deal irrespective of U.S. decision: France

BERLIN (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany will keep to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran irrespective of the United States’ decision later this week because it is the best way to avoid nuclear proliferation, France’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We are determined to save this deal because this accord safeguards against nuclear proliferation and is the right way to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Berlin.