September 5, 2019 / 3:38 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

France calls on Iran to comply with nuclear deal commitments

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry on Thursday called on Iran to refrain from any concrete action that does not comply with its 2015 nuclear deal obligations after Tehran said it would develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment.

“Iran must refrain from any concrete action that is not in line with its commitments and that may hinder de-escalation efforts,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

She added that Paris would study the Iranian announcement with its partners and the U.N. atomic agency.

