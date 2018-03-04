France says Iran ballistic missile program a major concern

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Iran’s ballistic missile program was a major concern, a day before foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Tehran.

FILE PHOTO - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (L) stand near the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The ministry said it wanted Iran to contribute in a“positive” manner to solving crises in the Middle-East.

“In this regard the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there will particularly be discussed along with other regional issues where Iran is involved (Yemen, Libya, Iraq)”, the ministry added.