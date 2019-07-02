France warns Iran against further breaches of nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France warned Iran on Tuesday against carrying out any further measures that would put into question the 2015 nuclear deal, after Iran exceeded the limits of low enriched uranium under the terms of the agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Tuesday that he recalled “his attachment to the full respect of the 2015 nuclear accord and asks Iran to reverse without delay this excess, as well as to avoid all extra measures that would put into question its nuclear commitments.”

The statement added that Macron would take steps in coming days to ensure Iran met its obligations and continued to benefit from the economic advantages of the deal.