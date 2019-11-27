France warns Iran over nuclear deal dispute mechanism

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said the question as to whether to trigger a dispute mechanism enshrined in the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions was seriously under consideration given Tehran was repeatedly breaching the accord.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said the way Iran’s supreme leader and president had dealt with protests in the country had done nothing to encourage the United States to reduce its maximum pressure campaign on Iran.