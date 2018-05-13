French foreign minister says Iran deal can still work

DUBLIN (Reuters) - France intends to remain in the Iran nuclear accord and still believes that it can prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.
“We think that the fight against nuclear non-proliferation is important and this agreement means that nuclear non-proliferation is possible because Iran will not go all the way to [build] nuclear weapons,” Le Drian told reporters in Dublin.
“We are stakeholders in the Vienna agreement and we are going to stay stakeholders,” he said.
