May 13, 2018 / 7:32 PM / in 2 hours

French foreign minister says Iran deal can still work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - France intends to remain in the Iran nuclear accord and still believes that it can prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a meeting with his counterpart Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri in Cairo, Egypt April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“We think that the fight against nuclear non-proliferation is important and this agreement means that nuclear non-proliferation is possible because Iran will not go all the way to [build] nuclear weapons,” Le Drian told reporters in Dublin.

“We are stakeholders in the Vienna agreement and we are going to stay stakeholders,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Angus MacSwan

