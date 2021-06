FILE PHOTO: French Culture Minister Franck Riester addresses the media at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 6, 2020 following a video conference between the French president and several artists' representatives as the country is under a strict lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Talks on Iran’s nuclear program need to end quickly because time is running out, French junior minister Franck Riester said on Wednesday.

Riester told parliament that difficult decisions would need to be taken in coming days or weeks if negotiations do not advance.