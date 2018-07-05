FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 5, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Rouhani tells Macron Europe’s package does not meet Iranian demands: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal does not go far enough, President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone on Thursday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing French President Emmanuel Macron attending a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2017, and Iran President Hassan Rouhani looking on at the Campidoglio palace in Rome, Italy, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photos

“The package proposed by Europe ... does not meet all our demands,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Rouhani said Tehran was hopeful that the issue could be addressed when foreign ministers from the five remaining signatories of the nuclear deal meet Iranian officials in Vienna on Friday.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.