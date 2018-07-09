FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany examining Iranian bid to withdraw large sum of cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities are examining an Iranian bid to withdraw large sums of cash from bank accounts in Germany, a German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said.

“This is being examined,” the spokeswoman told a regular news conference.

Earlier, Bild newspaper reported that German authorities are considering a request by Iran to withdraw 300 million euros ($352.98 million) from bank accounts held in Germany and transfer the cash to Iran.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

