Germany examining Iranian bid to withdraw large sum of cash

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities are examining an Iranian bid to withdraw large sums of cash from bank accounts in Germany, a German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said.
“This is being examined,” the spokeswoman told a regular news conference.
Earlier, Bild newspaper reported that German authorities are considering a request by Iran to withdraw 300 million euros ($352.98 million) from bank accounts held in Germany and transfer the cash to Iran.
Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt