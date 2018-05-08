Germany's BDI laments U.S. decision to quit Iran nuclear deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association on Tuesday said it deeply regretted the U.S. decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran after the long and difficult negotiations required to conclude the deal with Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: BDI president Dieter Kempf addresses a news conference before the German Industry Day, hosted by the BDI industry association, in Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The industry group said it was now important for the European Union, together with Russia and China, to send a clear signal about their continued commitment to the agreement.

“This is about maintaining credibility in foreign, security and economic policy,” the group’s president, Dieter Kempf said.

He added that German companies had great hopes for the opening of the Iranian market after the lifting of economic sanctions under the agreement, but added, “These hopes have now clearly been dimmed.”