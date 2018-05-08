FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. quitting Iran deal will increase uncertainty for German firms: BGA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The president of Germany’s BGA foreign trade association said on Tuesday he regretted U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and feared it would exacerbate uncertainty among German companies.

BGA President Holger Bingmann said U.S. authorities should publish guidelines for dealing with the new situation as soon as possible but added: “Even that will only be able to limit slightly the chaos we now expect.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

