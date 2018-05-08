FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 8, 2018 / 8:05 PM / in 2 hours

EU firms may face penalties in U.S. if Iranian partners on sanctions lists: DIHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European companies may face penalties in the United States if their Iranian business partners wind up on U.S. sanctions lists, Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Volker Treier, head of the DIHK’s foreign trade department, said: “European companies now also face penalties in the USA if, for example, their Iranian business partner ends up on U.S. sanctions lists.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.