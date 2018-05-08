EU firms may face penalties in U.S. if Iranian partners on sanctions lists: DIHK

BERLIN (Reuters) - European companies may face penalties in the United States if their Iranian business partners wind up on U.S. sanctions lists, Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Volker Treier, head of the DIHK’s foreign trade department, said: “European companies now also face penalties in the USA if, for example, their Iranian business partner ends up on U.S. sanctions lists.”