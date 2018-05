BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will try to keep the 2015 Iran nuclear deal alive despite President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pulling the United States out of the agreement, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We will try to keep alive this important agreement, which ensures the Middle East and the world as a whole are safer,” Maas told broadcaster ARD.