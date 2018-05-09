U.S. offered no alternative to Iran nuclear deal: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to preserve a nuclear deal with Iran because U.S. President Donald Trump did not offer an alternative to halt the Islamic Republic from making atomic weapons after he pulled out of the agreement, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses a news conference during his visit to the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“The deal is working. We want to keep in place the controls and transparency rules,” Maas said during a news conference.

“This is especially so given that it is totally unclear what the U.S. envisages as an alternative to the deal that prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons while being able to verify compliance.”