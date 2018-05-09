FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 1:44 PM / in 2 hours

Germany aims to shield firms after U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz vowed on Wednesday to try to protect European companies from any adverse effects from U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Iran and reinstate sanctions.

“We’ll try to do everything in our means so that European companies will be affected as little as possible,” said Scholz at a news conference, adding it would take some time to get clarity about the consequences.

