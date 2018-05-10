Germany says wants details from the United States on Iran sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Germany was seeking more details from the United States about possible sanctions Washington planned to impose on Iran.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The White House said on Wednesday that Trump was preparing to impose new sanctions on Tehran, perhaps as early as next week, but gave no details.

Maas, speaking in Moscow after holding talks with his Russian counterpart, said it was important that the United States took into account secondary effects such sanctions could have on third countries.