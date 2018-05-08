FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 7:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's VDMA: Deals with Iran legal if EU sanctions not reactivated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s VDMA engineering association said on Tuesday that as long as the European Union does not reactivate sanctions against Iran, German companies can legally do business with Iran and the VDMA will support them in that.

“The political ball is now in Tehran’s court after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement,” said VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann, adding that the best solution would be for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be upheld even without the United States on board.

“As long as the EU doesn’t reactivate its sanctions against Iran, legal business with Iran continues to be possible for German businesses and the VDMA will continue to support its members in doing that,” Brodtmann said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

