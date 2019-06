German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is doing all it can to defuse heightened tensions with Iran in a peaceful way, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding, however, that Iran must stick to the 2015 international nuclear agreement.

“We are pushing for Iran to keep to (the nuclear pact) - if that is not the case, there will of course be consequences,” Merkel said.