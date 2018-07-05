FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 5, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rouhani tells Merkel EU package is 'disappointing': Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal is “disappointing”, President Hassan Rouhani told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the media after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“Unfortunately the proposed package lacked an action plan or a clear roadmap for continuation of cooperation. It only included some general promises like previous EU statements,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.