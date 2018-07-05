Rouhani tells Merkel EU package is 'disappointing': Tasnim

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal is “disappointing”, President Hassan Rouhani told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the media after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“Unfortunately the proposed package lacked an action plan or a clear roadmap for continuation of cooperation. It only included some general promises like previous EU statements,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.