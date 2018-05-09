FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 9, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK firms should consider implications of U.S. sanctions on Iran: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain continues to support boosting trade with Iran but businesses may want to consider the implications of U.S. sanctions on their activities and seek legal advice, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The UK continues to be party to the JCPOA and as such the UK government continues to fully support expanding our trade relationship with Iran and encourage UK businesses to take advantage of the commercial opportunities that arise,” he told reporters.

“However with the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, UK businesses may wish to consider the implications for their business activities in Iran and where necessary seek appropriate legal advice.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.