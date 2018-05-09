UK firms should consider implications of U.S. sanctions on Iran: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain continues to support boosting trade with Iran but businesses may want to consider the implications of U.S. sanctions on their activities and seek legal advice, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The UK continues to be party to the JCPOA and as such the UK government continues to fully support expanding our trade relationship with Iran and encourage UK businesses to take advantage of the commercial opportunities that arise,” he told reporters.

“However with the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, UK businesses may wish to consider the implications for their business activities in Iran and where necessary seek appropriate legal advice.”