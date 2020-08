Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran August 26, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to grant U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites, an Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, although Tehran has told the agency that in return it must not to seek inspections based on “fabricated information”.

The agreement was reached during the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi to Iran.