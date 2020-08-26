IAEA chief Grossi expects access to Iranian sites 'very, very soon'

FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi gestures as he addresses the media upon his arrival from Teheran at Vienna's airport in Schwechat, Austria August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The dates on which Iran has agreed to grant the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to two suspected former secret sites are “very, very soon”, the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi told reporters as he returned from Tehran on Wednesday.

Grossi issued a joint statement with the head of Iran’s nuclear agency earlier on Wednesday saying the two sides had struck a deal to end a months-long standoff over access to the sites, and that dates for inspections had been agreed. Grossi declined to say what those dates are.