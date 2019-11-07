Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation': U.S.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was an “outrageous provocation”, the United States said at an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday on Iran.

“The detention of an IAEA inspector in Iran is an outrageous provocation. All Board members need to make clear now and going forward that such actions are completely unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and must have consequences,” the U.S. ambassador to the IAEA, Jackie Wolcott, said in a statement to the board.