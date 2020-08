FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, as Tehran agreed to grant the agency inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites.

“Iran, like before, is ready to cooperate with the IAEA,” Rouhani said, according to state TV.