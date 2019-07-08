U.N. nuclear agency says still verifying Iran enrichment announcement

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog policing Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers is still verifying Iran’s announcement that it has enriched uranium beyond the maximum purity allowed under the deal, the agency said on Monday.

“We are aware of Iran’s announcement related to its uranium enrichment level. We are in the process of verifying this development,” a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency said, a day after the IAEA said its inspectors would report back as soon as they had verified it.