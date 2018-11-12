Iran honoring nuclear deal as new sanctions hit, IAEA report shows

A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has continued to implement the main nuclear restrictions set by its 2015 deal with major powers, a quarterly U.N. watchdog report shows, though several items were verified shortly before reimposed U.S. sanctions took effect.

Iran has kept its stock of low-enriched uranium as well as the level to which it enriches uranium within the limits set by the landmark deal, according to the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to IAEA member states, obtained by Reuters on Monday.

The stock of Iran’s low-enriched uranium was verified on Nov. 4, the day before the latest round of U.S. sanctions against Tehran came into force following Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear accord. Iran’s stock of heavy water, another material limited under the deal that was also within the cap set, was verified on Nov. 3, the report showed.