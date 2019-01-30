Iran implementing its commitments under nuclear deal, IAEA says

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran is carrying out its commitments under its nuclear deal with major powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said in the text of a speech posted online by his agency on Wednesday.

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” Amano said, repeating his position on the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pulled his country out of the deal, on Wednesday called top U.S. intelligence chiefs “extremely passive and naive” on Iran, a day after they contradicted his views in congressional testimony.