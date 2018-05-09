FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:30 AM / in 2 hours

Iran still implementing commitments under nuclear deal, IAEA says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran is continuing to implement its nuclear commitments under a deal with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog policing the deal said on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was pulling out of the accord.

“Iran is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime under the JCPOA, which is a significant verification gain,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano said in a statement, using the deal’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear-related commitments are being implemented by Iran,” he said, adding that the IAEA was “closely monitoring developments” related to the deal.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans

