World News
September 9, 2019

'Time is of the essence,' U.N. nuclear chief tells Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acting head Cornel Feruta addresses the media during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s chief impressed upon Iranian officials the importance of providing swift cooperation with his agency as it seeks information on its activities, he said on Monday, a day after holding meetings in Tehran.

“Time is of the essence,” International Atomic Energy Agency Acting Director General Cornel Feruta told a news conference. He said he was pleased with the tone and input from the Iranian side, and his message had been “very well understood”.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

