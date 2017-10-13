FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear watchdog reiterates Iran subject to world's toughest controls
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 8 days ago

U.N. nuclear watchdog reiterates Iran subject to world's toughest controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog reiterated on Friday that Iran was under the world’s “most robust nuclear verification regime” after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in defiance of other world powers.

A man watches a television broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech, in Tehran, Iran October 13, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA are being implemented,” Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

He referred to the Iran nuclear by its proper name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
