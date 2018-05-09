FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:04 PM / in 4 hours

India calls for dialogue to resolve Iran nuclear accord dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday called for diplomacy to resolve the dispute over the Iran nuclear deal after the United States announced it was pulling out of the accord agreed with Tehran in 2015.

New Delhi has longstanding ties with Iran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers.

But it has developed close political and security ties with the United States and the foreign ministry was measured in its response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the accord is formally known, to limit Tehran’s nuclear program.

“All parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie

