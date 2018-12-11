Iraq to seek exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran: PM

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi arrives for the opening of Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday he would send a delegation to the United States to seek an exemption from sanctions against Iran that would allow Baghdad to keep importing gas from Tehran.

“The American side is cooperating with Iraq to find solutions that would remove pressure on Iraq because the (Iranian) gas is linked to a very sensitive issue which is electricity,” Abdul Mahdi told a news conference.