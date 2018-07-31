Head of Revolutionary Guards says Iranian president will never meet Trump: Fars

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s tentative offer of talks with Tehran, saying the Islamic Republic was not North Korea.

Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iran’s leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Mr Trump! Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting,” Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by Fars News agency. “Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day.”