July 31, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Head of Revolutionary Guards says Iranian president will never meet Trump: Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s tentative offer of talks with Tehran, saying the Islamic Republic was not North Korea.

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, attends a news conference in Tehran February 7, 2011. REUTERS/STRINGER

Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iran’s leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Mr Trump! Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting,” Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by Fars News agency. “Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

