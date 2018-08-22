Iran's Revolutionary Guard says will raise defensive capabilities: Tasnim

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday it will continue increasing the country’s defensive capabilities, and will not surrender to pressure over its missile program.

“(Iran’s) missile program has turned into the main challenge of the enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the United States, the Zionist regime (of Israel) and the Saudi rulers...

“Increasing defensive capabilities will remain the main strategy of the armed forces,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.